Vans and RAINS will team up for a new spring capsule. The collab highlights Vans’ “classic silhouettes in the Old Skool, Sk8-Hi, and Slip-On utilizing RAINS’ signature jacket material, reflective details, custom aglets, and a footbed featuring an aerial view of Refshaleøen. Vans’ UltraCush Lite technology has been applied to the footwear, making each sneaker more comfortable and lightweight”.

You can pic them up for $70 to $80 exclusively online startiing March 14.