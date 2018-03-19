Trey Songz Arrested For Felony Domestic Violence

During the NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, Trey Songz was accused of hitting a woman and placed under arrest for the reported incident. Now according to TMZ, Trey Songz along with his attorney Shawn Holley turned himself in around 6:00AM to be booked on a felony warrant. He claims that his accuser Andrea Buera is making the incident up for her own personal gain but she claims that she was beaten so badly she threw up from a concussion.

For weeks my lawyers & Mgmt have asked me not to comment on this and I initially agreed but this morning I feel that my fam, the women that raised me, my friends & fans especially the youth need to hear from me. I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) March 19, 2018

Below you can check out pics of Andrea Buera’s alleged injuries.