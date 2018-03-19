Trey Songz Arrested For Felony Domestic Violence

During the NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, Trey Songz was accused of hitting a woman and placed under arrest for the reported incident. Now according to TMZ, Trey Songz along with his attorney Shawn Holley turned himself in around 6:00AM to be booked on a felony warrant. He claims that his accuser Andrea Buera is making the incident up for her own personal gain but she claims that she was beaten so badly she threw up from a concussion.

Below you can check out pics of Andrea Buera’s alleged injuries.

