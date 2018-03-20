MusicMixtapes EP Stream: Toni Romiti – Tomboy By Cyclone - March 20, 2018 0 Hits: 54 Chicago singer Toni Romiti is currently on the road with Ty Dolla Sign. She delivers her new EP titled Tomboy. Featuring nine new songs and guest appearances by PJ and DC Young Fly. You can download Tomboy now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0