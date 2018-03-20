EP Stream: Toni Romiti – Tomboy

Chicago singer Toni Romiti is currently on the road with Ty Dolla Sign. She delivers her new EP titled Tomboy. Featuring nine new songs and guest appearances by PJ and DC Young Fly. You can download Tomboy now on iTunes/Google Play.

