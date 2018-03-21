The Weeknd, Logic, Bruno Mars To Headline Lollapalooza 2018

With Summer time right around the corner, the official lineup for Lollapalooza is announced. The 2018 headliner included The Weeknd, Logic, and Bruno Mars. Lollapalooza will take place on August 2nd through 5th at Chicago’s Grant Park and also feature performances by Travis Scott, Lil Pump, Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, Khalid, Tyler, The Creator, Camila Cabello, Gucci Mane, BROCKHAMPTON, Chromeo, Playboi Carti, Daniel Caesar, GoldLink, Hippie Sabotage, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Kali Uchis, NAV, Daya, BeBe Rexha, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, and more. See a full list of acts below and you can pick up tickets now at the Lollapalooza 2018 website.