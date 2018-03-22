The Rock Debuts His New Under Armour Collection

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his multi-platform production company Seven Bucks Creative have teamed up with Under Armour for the Project Rock SS18 collection. Featuring the Project Rock Delta trainer, sleeveless hoodie tee, tank top. Dubbed “Build the Belief” to:

‘an inspiring call to jumpstart a movement of everyday people who put in the work to achieve the unthinkable.’

The prices will range from $19 to $140. You can pick up items from the collection on Under Armour’s online store now.