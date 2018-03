Tay-K and BlocBoy JB link for the first single release of the No Jumper and Atlantic Records partnership. This one is titled “Hard.” and is produced by famed Soundclick/Youtube producer Taz Taylor and Platzus.

Some of the artists who are on the No Jumper album: Pump, Purpp, maybe X if I can convince him, Gleesh, Chxpo, Comethazine, the girl from Dr Phil, YBN Nahmir, Almighty Jay, Lil Skies, Juice Wrld and ??? — adam22 (@adam22) March 20, 2018