Takashi Murakami hinted that a Drake/OVO collaboration is on the way, as the Japanese artist took to his Instagram to share an image of the OVO owl donning his signature flower design. with the caption:

“I love this!!! @champagnepapi I am so glad that we are able to become friends even though we are across the world!! Thank you!!!”

OVO Niko also shared a similar image all but confirming the collab. Check out the post below.