SZA Says Her Next Album Will Be Her Last

This year’sleft a bad taste insongstress, SZA ‘s mouth. So much to the point that she’s thinking about calling it a career after her next album . In a recent interview with Flaunt alluded to her next album possibly being her last:

“I’m still miserable. My world got so much smaller so fast. I have so much to write about. I feel like I’m in a cage. I’m making the best album of my life for this next album and I know that… because it’s going to be my last album.”

SZA was nominated for five Grammys for her debut Ctrl and went home with zero awards. Hopefully she was being sarcastic and will continue to make new music for years to come.