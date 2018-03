TDE singer SZA’s stock has contnues to rise after the release of her 2017 album CTRL she has a double cover for this month’s FADER magazine titled The Earth Issue.

In the cover story SZA talks about her album CTRL, not liking her own music, feedback from Donald Glover, failing to meet expectations at the GRAMMYs, future project with Mark Ronson and Kevin Parker, being the only female on Top Dawg Entertainment, and more. You can read the full interview here .