Spotify Announces Upcoming “RapCaviar” Tour With Migos, 2 Chainz & More

Spotify held RapCaviar themed shows throughout 2017 and with the success they’ve decided to create a full-fledged tour. The tour will include Migos, 2 Chainz, Tory Lanez, DJ Mustard, Rich The Kid, Lil Pump, Jae Murphy, Trippie Redd, and PnB Rock and will kick off on March 27th in Los Angeles and run through May 19th in Philadelphia. Tickets go on sale March 2nd.

Tuesday, March 27:

Location: Hollywood Palladium. Los Angeles

Featuring: 2 Chainz, Tory Lanez, DJ Mustard & Friends, Lil Pump, Rich the Kid, Jae Murphy

Tuesday, May 1:

Location: Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte, NC

Featuring: Migos, Trippie Redd

Thursday, May 3:

Location: Landers Center, Southaven, MS (Memphis area)

Featuring: Migos, Trippie Redd

Saturday, May 19:

Location: Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing, Philadelphia

Featuring: Migos, PnB Rock, Trippie Redd