Sango follows up his Smino collab titled “Khlorine” with his full project In The Comfort Of. Featuring 17 new records and guest appearances by Romaro Franceswa, Dave B, Jesse Boykins III, JMSN, Smino, Jean Deaux, Xavier Omär, Jon Bap, Marr Grey, RELLA, July 7, Devin Tracy, midnight, James Vincent McMorrow, and Ryan Ashley. You can stream the full project below and download In The Comfort Of now on iTunes/Google Play.