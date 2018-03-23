Royce Da 5’9 Reveals ‘Book Of Ryan’ Album Artwork & Tracklist

Royce Da 5’9 just released his joint project PRhyme 2 with DJ Premier. He now reveals the official artwork and tracklist for his upcoming solo album Book Of Ryan.

Royce had this to say about his work:

“Book of Ryan is my greatest piece of work. I put everything I had into this album (spiritually, mentally, physically, and financially) and am excited to finally share it with the world. I hope you enjoy.”

You can check out the full tracklist below and the official video for “Boblo Boat” when it drops on March 26th.

01. Royce Da 5’9 – Intro

02. Royce Da 5’9 – Woke

03. Royce Da 5’9 – My Parallel (Skit)

04. Royce Da 5’9 – Caterpillar

05. Royce Da 5’9 – God Speed

06. Royce Da 5’9 – Dumb

07. Royce Da 5’9 – Who Are You (Skit)

08. Royce Da 5’9 – Cocaine

09. Royce Da 5’9 – Life Is Fair

10. Royce Da 5’9 – Boblo Boat (Feat. J. Cole)

11. Royce Da 5’9 – Legendary

12. Royce Da 5’9 – Summer On Lock

13. Royce Da 5’9 – Amazing

14. Royce Da 5’9 – Outside

15. Royce Da 5’9 – Power

16. Royce Da 5’9 – Protecting Ryan (Skit)

17. Royce Da 5’9 – Strong Friend

18. Royce Da 5’9 – Anything/Everything

19. Royce Da 5’9 – Stay Woke

20. Royce Da 5’9 – First Of The Month