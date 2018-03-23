Royce Da 5’9 Reveals ‘Book Of Ryan’ Album Artwork & Tracklist

Hits: 20
Royce Da 5’9 just released his joint project PRhyme 2 with DJ Premier. He now reveals the official artwork and tracklist for his upcoming solo album Book Of Ryan.
Royce had this to say about his work:
“Book of Ryan is my greatest piece of work. I put everything I had into this album (spiritually, mentally, physically, and financially) and am excited to finally share it with the world. I hope you enjoy.”
You can check out the full tracklist below and the official video for “Boblo Boat” when it drops on March 26th.
01. Royce Da 5’9 – Intro
02. Royce Da 5’9 – Woke
03. Royce Da 5’9 – My Parallel (Skit)
04. Royce Da 5’9 – Caterpillar
05. Royce Da 5’9 – God Speed
06. Royce Da 5’9 – Dumb
07. Royce Da 5’9 – Who Are You (Skit)
08. Royce Da 5’9 – Cocaine
09. Royce Da 5’9 – Life Is Fair
10. Royce Da 5’9 – Boblo Boat (Feat. J. Cole)
11. Royce Da 5’9 – Legendary
12. Royce Da 5’9 – Summer On Lock
13. Royce Da 5’9 – Amazing
14. Royce Da 5’9 – Outside
15. Royce Da 5’9 – Power
16. Royce Da 5’9 – Protecting Ryan (Skit)
17. Royce Da 5’9 – Strong Friend
18. Royce Da 5’9 – Anything/Everything
19. Royce Da 5’9 – Stay Woke
20. Royce Da 5’9 – First Of The Month