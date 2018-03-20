MusicNew Music New Music: RL Grime ft. Daya – I Wanna Know By Cyclone - March 20, 2018 0 Hits: 59 Producer RL Grime calls on Daya for his new single titled “I Wanna Know.” He’s currently putting the finishing touches on his upcoming album. You can download it now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0