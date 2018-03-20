New Music: RL Grime ft. Daya – I Wanna Know

Producer RL Grime calls on Daya for his new single titled I Wanna Know.” He’s currently putting the finishing touches on his upcoming album. You can download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

