The Nike LeBron 15 Fruity Pebbles originally introduced in a White theme, which will drop later this month, and the Black version will be released in April. Inspired by LeBron’s favorite cereal, Fruity Pebbles, they features a multicolor theme across its black or white battleknit base. A black or white midsole, laces, heel pull tabs, collar lining and icy translucent outsole. Depending on which version you’re copping. You can pick a pair for $185, Nike stores and online on March 3th for the white and April 12th for the black.