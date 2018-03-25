Rare Panther Spring 2018 Collection

Following their Black History Month limited pack, Rare Panther delivers their Spring 2018 “Act 011” collection.

Encompassing a variety of cut and sew pieces made in the USA, the line is comprised of bags, shorts, jerseys, hats, track suits, hoodies and tees. Rendered in a palette of blue, yellow, green, white and black, the collection is punctuated with distinctive graphics alongside strong branding throughout, in keeping with Rare Panther’s classic streetwear ethos.

You can pick them up at Rare Panther’s online store and select retailers worldwide. Prices will range from $30 to $150.