Royce Da 5’9 and DJ Premier deliver their new album PRhyme 2. Featuring new 17 records and guest appearances by 2 Chainz, Dave East, Roc Marciano, Yelawolf, Novel, Summer Of ’96, Rapsody, Big K.R.I.T., Denaun Porter, Chavis Chandler, CeeLo Green, and Brady Watt. You can stream it below in it entirety via NPR and pre-order it now on iTunes before it drops on March 16th.