Nike WMNS Air Max 95 Grape is a re-up of a OG 2015 colorway this time only in women’s sizes. Featuring the same theme as the men’s version with a leather/nubuck upper in a gradient of white to grey, and grape and emerald to contrast the grape. The eyelets, Swooshes and the tongue are covered with purple. The air bubble is accented with emerald green to complete the design. You can pick up the Nike WMNS Air Max 95 Grape for $160. at select Nike stores overseas now and stateside is coming soon.