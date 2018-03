The Nike Air Max 1 for its 30th anniversary will get the OG Obsidian colorway released. With a nubuck and mesh upper, highlighted with Obsidian accents on the Swoosh, mudguard, branding on the insoles with a white midsole and black outsole. You can pick up the women’s Nike Air Max 1 Obsidian at select Nike stores overseas now for $140, but US release is still coming soon.