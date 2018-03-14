The Nike Air VaporMax Plus HL is the latest iteration of the VaporMax Plus line. Featuring a zig-zag shaped motifs across its black neoprene upper. Inspired by the nickname given to the Air Max Plus, the Shark. Detailed with a matching wavy TPU overlay, the usual “TN” logo on the heel is replaced, with the same typography by the letters “VM” for VaporMax and a matching black midsole and VaporMax outsole complete the new design. The new Nike Air VaporMax Plus HL in black/white are available now at select Nike stores overseas and will be available in the US soon.