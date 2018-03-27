The Nike Air Max 97 CR7 returns this year with another new colorway. This time honoring Cristiano Ronaldo with a University Red theme. Paying homage to Ronaldo’s home country, Portugal. The designs patchwork was inspired by the story of Ronaldo’s mother patching his shoes back together shown in specific areas of the upper covered in red with gold accents. A white midsole, black rubber outsole and laces featuring Portugal’s colors complete the design. You can pick up the Nike Air Max 97 CR7 Portugal Patchwork for $170 at select Nike stores and online on April 24th.