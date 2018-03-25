MusicNew Music New Music: Young M.A – Praktice By Cyclone - March 25, 2018 0 Hits: 24 After dropping the visuals for her “I Get The Bag” freestyle, Young M.A pays homage to Allen Iverson’s now infamous rant titled “Praktice”. You can download it now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0