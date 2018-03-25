New Music: Young M.A – Praktice

After dropping the visuals for her “I Get The Bag” freestyleYoung M.A pays homage to Allen Iverson’s now infamous rant titled Praktice”. You can download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

