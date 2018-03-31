MusicNew Music New Music: Wizkid & Davido – Sexy Back By Cyclone - March 31, 2018 0 Hits: 63 Wizkid and Davido team up for new record titled “Sexy Back”. You can download “Sexy Back” now on iTunes. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0