New Music: Westside Gunn & Mr. Green – Stash House

Westside Gunn and Mr. Green will be releasing a new joint project at midnight tonight. But before the lava floods the streets they deliver a new record titled “Stash House”.

“We were originally going to film the project, but scheduling-wise, we were never able actually to lock in a shooting date. So, we ended up doing it audio-only. It was originally supposed to be more of a Live From the Streets film project than a music project, but it just sort of morphed into a dope music project. There’s probably a little more drums than would hear on a Griselda project, and it’s possibly a little more upbeat. It’s still spooky and dark, but there’s just a couple more upbeat melodies in it.”