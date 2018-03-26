New Music: Trizz ft. Godemis – Kill Us Remix

After dropping his project Ashes N Dust at the end of 2017, Trizz returns with the remix to his track “Kill Us” featuring Ces Cru member Godemis. Produced by AC3 Beats. -You can download the “Kill Us Remix” on iTunes/Google Play.

