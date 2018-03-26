MusicNew Music New Music: Trizz ft. Godemis – Kill Us Remix By Cyclone - March 26, 2018 0 Hits: 52 After dropping his project Ashes N Dust at the end of 2017, Trizz returns with the remix to his track “Kill Us” featuring Ces Cru member Godemis. Produced by AC3 Beats. -You can download the “Kill Us Remix” on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0