Trae Tha Truth wll be releasing his new album Hometown Hero on March 16th. He drops off a new collab with Young Thug titled “Don’t Know Me.”

Trae had this to say about the collab:

“I felt that we could get in our zone and it’s a different type of record than what people would expect us to do together.”

Produced by Moxii. You can pre-order Hometown Hero now on iTunes/Google Play and pick it up March 16th.