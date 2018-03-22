New Music: Tory Lanez ft. Nicki Minaj – Shooters (Original Version)

After speculation and Tory himself clearing the air about the situation, the original version of his track “Shooters” featuring Nicki Minaj gets leaked. Tory explains what happened:

“She [Nicki] was on ‘Shooters’ originally, and I was telling her something about the verse, I wasn’t saying it was bad or anything, her verse was incredible, and I’m also like a super-Nicki fan. But I was telling her something, and it may have came off… cause I was texting her, and it may have came off in a different way, she probably read it in a different way than I said it. I think it maybe kinda came off a little bit arrogant, or I kinda said something I shouldn’t have said about her verse, and she was like, ‘well, n*gga, it’s not that serious, take my verse off the thing.”

You can check out the original version in its entirety below.