New Music: Stro – Fear Me

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 26

stro fear me

Stro follows up the visuals for his freestyle “Steal & Rob”. He drops his new record titled Fear Me”. Stro had this to say about the track:

“Felt like letting this one go!! thank y’all for the support. New project coming soon. LOVE!!”

Produced by Homage.

Next page

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY