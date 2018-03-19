MusicNew Music New Music: Soulja Boy – Bands Up By Cyclone - March 19, 2018 0 Hits: 26 Soulja Boy follows up his collab album with Go Yayo with a new solo record titled “Bands Up”. Also check out his joint “Froze”. You can download SouljaYayo now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0