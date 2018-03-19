New Music: Soulja Boy – Bands Up

Soulja Boy follows up his collab album with Go Yayo with a new solo record titled “Bands Up”. Also check out his joint “Froze”. You can download SouljaYayo now on iTunes/Google Play.

