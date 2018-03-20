New Music: Sheck Wes – Do That

Cactus Jack / G.O.O.D. Music spitta Sheck Wes will be releasing his new project Mudboy soon. He gives Beats 1 Radio’s Zane Lowe the green light to debut his new single titlled “Do That.” You can stream “Do That” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

