MusicNew Music New Music: Serious Klein – 91 Flex By Cyclone - March 20, 2018 0 Hits: 55 Up and coming German spitta Serious Klein drops off his new single titled "91 Flex". You can download "91 Flex" now on iTunes/Google Play.