New Music: Scotty ATL – Ratchet

Scotty ATL keeps the new music flowing as he drops off his new single “Ratchet”. He had this to say about:

“Tasha Catour sent me the “Ratchet” beat when I was on tour. I came up with the hook one night before my show in Louisville but I didn’t record it. One day in the studio the track came on accidentally, and I asked my homie what he thought about the hook. He liked it, so I finished the whole song right there.”

Produced by Tasha Catour. You can download “Ratchet” now on iTunes/Google Play. His new project UKWTFGO drops in May and WTFGO hits stores on April 9th.