New Music: Saba – LIFE

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 49

saba life

Saba is currently putting the finishing touches on his upcoming album Care For Me. He drops off a new record titled “LIFE.” Produced by DaeDaePivot, Daoud, and Saba. You can pick up his new project Care For Me on April 5th.

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY