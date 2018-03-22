New Music: Pac Div – First Baptist

After a brief hiatus, Pac Div returns with their new single “First Baptist”, which is also the title track to their upcoming album. Member BeYoung had this to say about the project:

“In 2006 to 2011, a lot the stuff that we was rapping about and a lot of the guys we was bigging up and giving props to, they’re all poppin’ now. If nothing else, we know we have extraordinary taste. We were too early in a lot of ways, but timing is right at this moment. Before the music even mattered, we was boys – crackin’ jokes, hoopin’, goin’ over to each other’s houses.”