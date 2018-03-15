MusicNew Music New Music: NAV – Freshman List By Cyclone - March 15, 2018 0 Hits: 33 NAV is back at it with a new record titled “Freshman List”. He also just announced his upcoming Freshman tour with 88GLAM which you can check out below. You can download it now on iTunes. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0