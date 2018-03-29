MusicNew Music New Music: N.O.R.E. ft. Pharrell, Miguel, Wiz Khalifa & J Alvarez – Uno Más (Remix) By Cyclone - March 29, 2018 0 Hits: 47 N.O.R.E. and Pharrell link up again for the official remix for their record “Uno Más” featuring Miguel, Wiz Khalifa, and J Alvarez. You can download “Uno Más (Remix)” now on iTunes. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0