New Music: Murs ft. Fashawn & Prof – G Lollipops

Murs will be releasing his new album A Strange Journey Into The Unimaginable on March 16th. He calls on Fashawn and Prof for a new collab titled “G Lollipops”. Produced by Seven. You can pre-order A Strange Journey Into The Unimaginable now via Strange Music.

