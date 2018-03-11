New Music: Murs ft. Fashawn & Prof – G Lollipops

Murs will be releasing his new album A Strange Journey Into The Unimaginable on March 16th. He calls on Fashawn and Prof for a new collab titled “G Lollipops”. Produced by Seven. You can pre-order A Strange Journey Into The Unimaginable now via Strange Music.
I refuse to use one of the last forms of true magic left in this world. Music. To glorify murder and materialism. One week left til #astrangejourneyintotheunimaginable
— A Strange Journey Into The Unimaginable | 3/16 (@MURS) March 9, 2018
