MusicNew Music New Music: Mr. Green & Westside Gunn – Part Deux By Cyclone - March 4, 2018 0 4 Producer Mr. Green recruits Griselda spitta Westside Gunn for his new single “Part Deux.”. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0