New Music: Mistah F.A.B. ft. Rick Ross, Philthy Rich & Mozzy – Thug Tears (Remix)

By Cyclone -
0

mistah fab thug tears

Mistah F.A.B. gets an assist from Rick Ross, Philthy Rich, and Mozzy for the official remix of his record “Thug Tears. You can download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

 

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY