New Music: LoLife Blacc ft. Peewee Longway, Yung Mal & Krazy Blacx – Interstate

MPA’s LoLife Blacc is gearing up to release his new project LoLife 2 soon. He delivers a new record titled “Interstate” featuring Peewee Longway, Yung Mal, and Krazy Blacx. Produced by Southside.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>