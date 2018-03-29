MusicNew Music New Music: Lil Wop – Death Note By Cyclone - March 29, 2018 0 Hits: 61 1017 Eskimo Records artist Lil Wop song earlier this month and now the follows up with “Death Note.” Listen below and catch Lil Wop on his Lord Of The Damned tour now. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0