MusicNew Music New Music: Lil Wayne – Vizine By Cyclone - March 6, 2018 0 5 Lil Wayne connect with Ethika clothing to release a new record titled "Vizine" where Wayne take shots at Birdman. His latest project D6: Reloaded is available now.