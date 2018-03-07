MusicNew Music New Music: Lil Skies – Pop Star By Cyclone - March 7, 2018 0 7 Lil Skies delivers a new record titled “Pop Star”. Produced by Goose The Guru. Off of Ethika’s new mixtape RGB 2. Listen below. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0