MusicNew Music New Music: Lil Skies ft. Rich The Kid – Creeping By Cyclone - March 20, 2018 Lil Skies links up with "New Freezer" creator Rich The Kid for his new single "Creeping". Produced by Menoh Beats. Rich's debut album The World Is Yours hits stores on March 30th.