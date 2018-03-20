New Music: Lil Skies ft. Rich The Kid – Creeping

Lil Skies links up with “New Freezer” creator Rich The Kid for his new single Creeping”. Produced by Menoh BeatsRich’s debut album The World Is Yours hits stores on March 30th.

