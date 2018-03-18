MusicNew Music New Music: Lil Pump ft. Bad Bunny, J Balvin, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane & French Montana – Gucci Gang (Remix) By Cyclone - March 18, 2018 0 Hits: 37 After reportedly signing an $8 revised million deal with Warner Bros. Records , Lil Pump premieres the official remix for his double platinum single “Gucci Gang” featuring Bad Bunny, J Balvin, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, and French Montana. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0