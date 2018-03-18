New Music: Lil Pump ft. Bad Bunny, J Balvin, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane & French Montana – Gucci Gang (Remix)

Lil Pump ft. Bad Bunny J Balvin 21 Savage Gucci Mane French Montana – Gucci Gang Remix

After reportedly signing an $8 revised million deal with Warner Bros. Records , Lil Pump premieres the official remix for his double platinum single Gucci Gang” featuring Bad Bunny, J Balvin, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, and French Montana.

