New Music: Leon Bridges – Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand / Bad Bad News

Leon Bridges is putting the finishing touches on his new album Good Thing. Here are two new songs titled “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” and “Bad Bad News”. You can pre-order Good Thing now on iTunes/Google Play and pick it up on May 4th.

