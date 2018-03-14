MusicNew Music New Music: King Louie – Police By Cyclone - March 14, 2018 0 Hits: 37 King Louie continues to flood the streets with new music: He drops off his latest release titled “Police”. Produced by Von Vuai. His new project March Madness 2 is coming soon. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0