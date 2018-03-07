New Music: King Louie – Lyin’ Ass

King Louie just released the visuals for his collab with D Low titled “Shorty” a few days ago. He returns with a new Plug-produced record titled “Lyin’ Ass.” Hit project March Madness 2 is coming soon.

