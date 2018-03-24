New Music: Hoodrich Pablo Juan & Yung Mal ft. Gucci Mane – Yeah Yeah

1017 Eskimo Records’ Hoodrich Pablo Juan & Yung Mal for a new collab titled “Yeah Yeah” featuring Gucci Mane. You can download “Yeah Yeah” now on iTunes.

