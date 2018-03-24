MusicNew Music New Music: Hoodrich Pablo Juan & Yung Mal ft. Gucci Mane – Yeah Yeah By Cyclone - March 24, 2018 0 Hits: 69 1017 Eskimo Records’ Hoodrich Pablo Juan & Yung Mal for a new collab titled “Yeah Yeah” featuring Gucci Mane. You can download “Yeah Yeah” now on iTunes. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0