New Music: Halsey ft. Big Sean & Stefflon Don – Alone

Halsey just released her new album hopeless fountain kingdom.  She decides to premiere the official remix for her track Alone featuring Big Sean and Stefflon Don. You can download the “Alone Remix” iTunes/Google Play.

