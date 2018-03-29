New Music: Forever M.C. ft. Lupe Fiasco, Talib Kweli, Hus Kingpin & Rozewood – School

Forever M.C. and It’s Different will be releasing their new album on March 30th. They drop off the final leak titled “School” featuring Lupe Fiasco, Talib Kweli, Hus Kingpin, and Rozewood. You can pre-order Forever M.C. now on iTunes/Google Play before it arrives March 30th. Also check out the official tracklist.

01. Girls Gone Crazy (Feat. Snoop Dogg & Kurupt)

02. Back On Our Shit (Feat. KXNG Crooked & Horseshoe Gang)

03. Assassins Creed (Feat. Tech N9ne, Token & Passionate MC)

04. King Kong (Feat. DMX, Royce Da 5’9″, KXNG Crooked & Statik Selektah)

05. School (Feat. Lupe Fiasco, Talib Kweli, Hus Kingpin & Rozewood)

06. Terminally Ill (Feat. Tech N9ne, KXNG Crooked, Chino XL, Rittz & DJ Statik Selektah)

07. Vendetta (Feat. Ras Kass, Planet Asia, Chuck D & Bronze Nazareth)

08. Bring It Back (Feat. E-40, Mod Sun & Chris Webby)

09. Piranhas (Feat. Wu-Tang Clan)

10. Loyalty (Feat. Kool G Rap, Chris Rivers, Cormega, KXNG Crooked & Whispers)

11. Lights Out (Feat. Hopsin, Passionate MC & The Boy Illinois)

12. My Way (Feat. The Game & KXNG Crooked)